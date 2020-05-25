Image Source : AP Coronavirus worldwide cases near 5.5 million; death toll at 346,675

Coronavirus worldwide cases are nearing 5.5-million mark taking positive patients toll to 5,497,650 with 346,675 deaths while 2,301,970 have recovered, according to Worldometer figures. United States, Spain, Russia, UK, Germany, Brazil, Italy, France are among the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The White House has announced a ban on travel to the U.S. from Brazil due to the spread of coronavirus in Latin America’s hardest-hit country. Press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says in a statement on Sunday evening that the ban applies to foreign nationals who have been in Brazil in the 14 days before they sought to travel to the United States.

McEnany cast it as a move by President Donald Trump “to protect our country.”

