51 COVID-19 patients in South Korea test positive again after release from quarantine

Image Source : AP A man wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of the coronavirus, walks through an alley in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. South Korea says it will soon announce a guideline for hospitals on experimental coronavirus treatments using donated blood from patients who survived.

As many as 51 COVID-19 patients who had recovered and left quarantine have tested positive for coronavirus once again. Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC), on Monday, said that 51 people from Daegu and surrounding North Gyeongsang province have tested positive for COVI-19 in 'relatively short time' after their release from quarantine.

KCDC Director-General Jeong Eun-Kyeong said that the virus was likely reactivated.

Daegu has been the epicenter for South Korea's COVID-19 outbreak.

Health authorities in the region told Yonhap news agency that a team of investigators has been sent to Daegu to conduct an epidemiological investigation into the cases.

Earlier it was reported by local Chinese media that 10 per cent of coronavirus patients in Wuhan who recovered and left quarantine, re-triggered the virus. Wang Wei, the president of Tongji Hospital where the first COVID-19 case was identified, told state broadcaster CCTV that those who tested positive did not have any symptoms and none of their close contacts had been infected.

On April 8, China lifted the 76-day lockdown inflicted on Wuhan, where the mysterious new strain of coronavirus first emerged. As of now, close to 1.5 million people worldwide have contracted coronavirus and over 82,000 people have died.

