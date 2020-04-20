Coronavirus: Over 1 lakh people in Europe dead, a million more infected | Facts and Figures

Europe has been by far the worst-hit continent by the coronavirus pandemic that has infected close to 2.5 million people worldwide and killed over 165,000. Europe has accounted for over 40 per cent of all COVID-19 cases (1,089,674) and over 60 per cent of all the coronavirus related deaths (101,859).

Most of the European countries have had to deal with fast spreading coronavirus as cases and death toll have mounted by by the thousands. As many as 5 major European countries -- Spain, Italy, France, Germany, and the UK -- have crossed the 100,000 coronavirus cases and have accounted for almost half of all coronavirus deaths in the world.

Only the United States of America has had more COVID-19 cases than these 5 countries.

Apart from the top 5, Russia, Belgium, Netherlands, Switzerland, Portugal, Ireland, Austria and Sweden have all had cases in 5 figures.

While 313,030 people in Europe have recovered after contracting the virus, as many as 674,785 people still remain infected. Out of these, 25m394 people are in a critical state.

COVID-19: Europe vs USA

