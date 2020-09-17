Coronavirus man-made in Wuhan lab: Chinese virologist, who claimed this, twitter account suspended

Image Source : FILE PHOTO Chinese virologist, who claimed coronavirus was man-made in Wuhan lab, twitter account suspended

Chinese Virologist, a whistleblower who claimed coronavirus was man-made in Wuhan Laboratory, twitter account has been suspended by the micro-blogging site. Twitter has temporarily discontinued the account of Chinese virologist Li-Meng Yan following her claiming that China manufactured coronavirus in a Wuhan lab.

The Chinese virologist is not the only one who publically made these claims. One of the strongest critiques of China has been none other than US President Donald Trump, who on various public paltforms, interviews, termed coronavirus a Wuhan Virus, openly blaming China for destroying the world.

Meanwhile, Chinese virologist whose account has been suspended, shows this message, "Account suspended. Twitter suspends accounts which violate the Twitter Rules."

According to Daily Mail, back in May, Twitter had begun flagging virologist tweets with disputed claims on coronavirus.

Speaking on her account being suspended, Virologist Yan during a talk show said her account was discontinued because "they don't want the people to know this truth."

The Chinese virologist has claimed of having proof that coronavirus was man-made in a Wuhan lab.

