Coronavirus Pandemic: Bangladesh suspends rail, bus, ferry services to contain COVID-19 spread

Image Source : AP Bangladesh suspends rail, bus, ferry services to contain COVID-19 spread

Bangladesh has cancelled passenger trains as the country strives to prevent the COVID-19 from spreading locally. On Tuesday morning the Bangladesh Railway suspended operation of 257 local, mail and commuter trains, the Xinhua news agency reported. "All local, mail and commuter trains of Bangladesh will remain suspended from today morning till further notice," said a senior official of Bangladesh Railway.

The official who declined to be named said steps are also underway to suspend intercity trains shortly.

Authorities have also announced that the ferry service would be suspended from Tuesday.

Long-route bus services from the capital Dhaka to various destinations have already been halted due to growing concern over the virus.

Bus, train and ferry terminals in Dhaka witnessed a mad rush on Tuesday morning as people started streaming out of the capital city following the government's announcement on Monday to shut offices amid fears of massive spread.

Following the rise of COVID-19 cases in the country, the Bangladeshi government declared a public holiday from March 26 to April 4 except for entities providing essential services.

Bangladeshi Cabinet Secretary Khandker Anwarul Islam told a press conference, "Army would be deployed to assist local administration as all the government and the private offices in the country will be closed from March 26 to April 4".

Bangladesh health authorities reported another COVID-19 death on Monday, taking the country's death toll from the outbreak to three, as the number of reported infections also rose to 33.

Also Read | Bangladesh shuts country's largest brothel over COVID-19 fears

Also Read | Bangladesh reports 1st coronavirus death