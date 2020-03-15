Coronavirus global death toll crosses 6,000; Europe emerges as new hotspot

The global death toll for COVID-19 has surpassed the 6,000 mark while 162,651 people have been infected by the virus. Coronavirus, which originated in the wet markets of Wuhan has now spread out to the lengths and breaths of the world. While China might have seen a relative slowdown in the number of cases, other parts of the world are witnessing a major uprise.

Europe has emerged as one of the main hotspots for coronavirus. From the United Kingdom to Germany, governments have initiated large scale restrictions as a measure to contain the spread. But the countries in Europe which have been most affected by the virus are Italy and Spain.

Italy, which is being tipped as the coronavirus epicenter outside China has seen 21,157 coronavirus cases out of which 1,441 have died. The Italian government has restricted movement from one province to another. One of the worst affected cities in Italy has been Milan, which is on the northern end of the country.

Meanwhile, Spain is having to deal with a major spike in the number of coronavirus cases. In the last 24 hours, cases in Spain have increased to a third. Over 2,000 coronavirus cases have been reported in Spain over the last one day taking its total to 7,753. More than 290 people have died in Spain because of the sickness.

Top 10 countries worst affected by coronavirus

Top 10 worst affected countries by coronavirus

United States, which has 3,083 cases thus far has put a travel ban on all of the European countries. US President Donald Trump on Saturday declared coronavirus as a 'national emergency'. Trump also got himself tested for coronavirus on Sunday because he came in contact with the Brazilian government official who recently tested positive for coronavirus.

In Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife has tested positive for the coronavirus. She has been put into isolation and Trudeau himself is being tested for any symptoms.

In the middle east, Iran is by far the worst affected country with 13,938 cases. Iran has seen over 700 deaths due to COVID-19, including a high ranking government official.

India has had a relatively lesser number of coronavirus cases compared to these countries. However, on Saturday India's overall count crossed the 100 mark. With 107 infected and 2 deaths, several Indian states have put restrictions on public gatherings and other places like schools, colleges, cinema halls.

Stock markets worldwide saw a major crash throughout the ongoing week and all of the major world indices ended in red.

Also Read | India offers $10 million to SAARC for fighting Coronavirus