China reports just 3 new coronavirus cases, no deaths

Image Source : AP Coronavirus in China: People are getting back to work in Beijing

China reported just three new coronavirus cases Monday, and no new deaths for the 12th day in a row. A total of 723 people remain hospitalized and just under 1,000 were being kept in isolation and under monitoring for being suspected cases or for having tested positive for COVID-19 without showing symptoms.

Beijing added one additional postmortem death to its count, raising China’s overall death toll to 4,633 among 82,830 cases. Of the new cases, two were imported and one was detected in the province of Heilongjiang bordering Russia, according to the National Health Commission.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Italy records lowest one-day death toll in six weeks

ALSO READ | Turkey registers 110,130 coronavirus cases, death toll at 2,805

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest World News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage