Bangladesh communal violence: 5 killed in clash between police, attackers at Lakshmi Narayan Akhra temple

Amid escalating communal violence in Bangladesh, a clash between police and attackers erupted at the Lakshmi Narayan Akhra temple in Chandpur's Hajiganj Upazila on Tuesday. The death toll in the clash was reported five after one injured person succumbed during treatment. Commenting on the incident, Md Harunur Rashid, officer-in-charge of Hajiganj Police Station said the victim was transferred to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) from Comilla Medical Hospital for better treatment, where he succumbed.

Earlier, several reports stated some people were killed, while 60 others, including journalists, police and common people were injured in the communal violence during Durga Puja celebrations in Chandpur's Hajiganj upazila.

This comes after purported reports of desecration of the Holy Quran at a Durga Puja venue on the bank of Nanuar Dighi surfaced on social media.

Several puja venues were vandalized in the area of Chandpur, Chittagong, Gazipur, Bandarban, Chapainawabganj, and Moulvibazar, reported Dhaka Tribune.

Meanwhile, attacks that started in Cumilla during Durga Puja have spread to other parts of the country and there are reports of violence, arson and killing from several areas and cities.

At least 71 cases have been filed in different parts of the country in connection with the attacks on Hindus and around 450 were arrested for spreading rumours on social media.

