Slain IS chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi buried at sea by US military

The United States military has buried the body of Islamic State chief Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi at sea, said reports in the international media. French news agency AFP reported details that emerged on Tuesday. Baghdadi's burial at sea resembles that of Osama Bin Laden after he was killed by US military on May 2, 2011. Details about the specific location of the burial are not available. Going by what happened in Osama Bin Laden's case, it is unlikely that the US military will make exact location of Baghdadi's sea burial a public knowledge.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, chief of IS or ISIS (Islamic State of Iraq and Syria) was killed by United States special forces on October 26, 2019. The operation took place in idlib in Iraq.

The IS at its peak ruled large swaths of land in Iraq and Syria. It controlled major cities in Iraq like Mosul.

Idlib province of Syria where the raid was carried out is controlled by Syrian militias including Hayat Tahrir al-Sham - the former Nusra Front- which clashed with ISIS in recent years.

The final nod was given to the special ops raid after the command received 'actionable intelligence' after constant surveillance for some time.

