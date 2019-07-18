Miscrosoft co-founder Bill Gates no longer world's second richest person

It is for the first time that Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates featured two spots lower on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Gates has never ranked lower than No.2 in the seven-year history of the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Amazon chief Jeff Bezos maintained top billing with a net worth of $125 billion.

LVMH Moet Hennessy (LVMH) Chairman and CEO Bernard Arnault claimed the second spot.

On Tuesday, Arnault's luxury-goods maker LVMH advanced to a record and pushed his net worth to $107.6 billion and ahead of Gates by more than $200 million. In 2019 alone, Arnault added about $39 billion to his fortune, which is the biggest individual gain by far among the 500 people in Bloomberg's ranking.

It was only in June that Arnault joined Gates and Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world's richest person, in the most exclusive wealth club. His fortune surpassed $100 billion for the first time.

