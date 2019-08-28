Image Source : AP Imran Khan's office faces power cut over non-payment of bills

In a major embarrassment to Pakistan, the electricity supply to the Prime Minister Imran Khan's Secretariat was cut off over non-payment of bills. Crores of rupees are yet to be paid for the bill of the Secretariat, for which a notice was issued by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO).

According to reports in the Pakistani media, the Pakistan Prime Minister's Secretariat currently owes over 41 lakh rupees to IESCO. For the previous month, this amount was 35 lakh rupees.

According to sources close to IESCO, the Secretariat has failed to pay the dues in spite of several reminder notices.

"This is a recurrent problem with the Secretariat. We will cut off the power supply if dues are not paid," an IESCO source said.

Power cuts have worsened in Pakistan in recent years, becoming one of the main sources of discontent in the South Asian nation, often leaving entire neighbourhoods without electricity for up to half a day in the sweltering summer months.

