Forget Srinagar, Pakistan struggling to save PoK: Bilawal Bhutto attacks Imran Khan

Bilawal Bhutto attacks Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan

Pakistan, who earlier used to talk about snatching Srinagar in India is now struggling to even save Muzaffarabad, the country's Opposition leader and Pakistan Peoples' Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto said. Bhutto's statement comes a day after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan issued a nuclear threat to India.

"Earlier our policy on Kashmir would be on how to grab Srinagar, now it is about how to save Muzaffarabad," Bilawal Bhutto said while addressing a gathering Monday.

Bhutto blamed Imran Khan government's weak policies for the current state of affairs in Muzaffarabad, which is the capital of Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met US President Donald Trump and both had agreed Kashmir is a bilateral matter.

Imran Khan, along with other Pakistan ministers have been condemning India's move to abrogate Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir which gave special status to the erstwhile state.

Along with the revoking of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill was passed, which divided Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories - J&K and Ladakh.

Even as Imran Khan-led Pakistan has been opposing the move, a number of other countries have maintained their silence in the matter.

A few days ago, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had said India is now only interested in talking about PoK.

Rajnath Singh implied that Kashmir is also off the table now that Pakistan has continuously tried to internationalise the bilateral matter that is Kashmir.

