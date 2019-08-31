Image Source : AP IMAGES 200 Chinese nationals working at Pak atomic energy plant diagnosed with dengue

Around 200 Chinese nationals working at an atomic energy plant in Pakistan have been tested positive for dengue, a media report said on Saturday.

The Chinese nationals were working in different capacities at the atomic energy plant near the coastal beach area of Hawkes Bay in Karachi, the Daily Jang reported.

Quoting Azra Fazal, the health minister for Sindh province, the report said around 200 Chinese who are working at the atomic energy plant were suffering from dengue viral infection.

The affected persons are undergoing treatment and out of danger, it said.

According to official reports, dengue claimed six lives and 1,200 positive cases detected this year in Sindh province.

Besides, the province has also been hit by the deadly tick-borne viral congo fever, with 10 deaths reported so far.

ALSO READ | War not option to deal with Kashmir issue: Pak FM Qureshi

ALSO READ | Shashi Tharoor spent 3 nights in Dubai with Pak journalist

ALSO READ | Sikh girl abducted and forcefully converted to Islam in Pakistan