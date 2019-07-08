Image Source : AP British Airways says fined £183m over theft of passenger data

The United Kingdom Information Commissioner's Office intends to issue a £183m fine to British Airways, the airline said on Monday. The fine has been levied over the theft of customer data from its website (SKY).

The airline was disappointed by the initial finding, British Airways chairman Alex Cruz said in a statement.

"British Airways responded quickly to a criminal act to steal customers' data. We have found no evidence of fraud/fraudulent activity on accounts linked to the theft. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience this event caused," he said.

Willie Walsh, chief executive of BA's owner International Airlines Group (IAG), said the airline would make "any necessary appeals" against the penalty.