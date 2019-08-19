Imran Khan extends Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa's term by three years

Image Source : FILE Pakistan Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa's term has been extended by three years. General Bajwa has been making aggressive statements especially after the revocation of Article 370.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has extended Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Bajwa's tenure by three years, Pakistani media has reported.

"General Qamar Javed Bajwa is appointed Chief of Army Staff for another term of three years from the date of completion of current tenure," read the brief notification issued by the prime minister's office. Website of Pakistani newspaper the Dawn has cited lines from the government notification. Dawn said that the notification has been personally signed by Imran Khan.

General Qamar Javed Bajwa took charge as Pakistan Army Chief of Staff in November 2016. He was appointed by then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

General Bajwa has been making aggressive public statements against India. Especially after India revoked Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir, General Bajwa joined the chorus emanating from Pakistan denouncing India.

Ignoring the fact that the issues related to Jammu and Kashmir were internal matters of India, General Bajwa recently said soldiers of Pakistani Army will "go to any extent" to help Kashmiris.

