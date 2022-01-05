Follow us on BRO keeps Zojila pass open for traffic for first time in January

Despite heavy snowfall at Zojila, Border Roads Organisation (BRO) Karmyogis, with relentless effort under Project Beacon, ensured the opening of the Zojila pass and facilitated connectivity to Ladakh region. Zojila Pass located at an altitude of 11643 ft on Srinagar-Sonamarg-Gumri road is the lifeline between Kashmir Valley and Ladakh.

Last year Zojila Pass was kept open till 31 Dec 2020, however this year due to concerted efforts of Project Beacon, the Zojila Pass remained open for the first time ever in the month of January.

Zojila Pass has its own unique challenges of freezing temperatures and lack of oxygen and frequent avalanches. Due to unrelenting efforts, BRO personnel have ensured trafficability on Srinagar – Sonamarg – Gumri Road across Zojila Pass by employing more than 20 heavy duty equipments including four state of the art Snow Cutters.

Project Beacon has ensured connectivity for strategic requirements of Defence forces and also the local population. The Snowfall in last two three days has resulted in slippery road conditions along Zojila Pass on Srinagar – Leh highway causing disruption to traffic movement.

Project Beacon with prepositioned types of equipment located at Gumri, Bajri Nallah, Baltal, Sonamarg and Gagangir played a key role in opening of the Pass despite the inclement weather conditions. Six teams were deployed at different locations who worked 24x7 to keep the road open during extremely challenging conditions. BRO Karamyogis ensured safe passage of 175 vehicles to cross over the pass since 01 Jan 22.

The efforts of BRO was lauded by the Civil Administration as well as local population.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir snowfall: Srinagar Airport cancels 8 flights

Also Read | Snowfall in Kashmir, rain in Jammu division

Latest India News