Wrestlers protest: Relief for WFI chief as Delhi Police recommends cancellation of case filed under POCSO

Follow us on Image Source : PTI WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh

Wrestlers protest: In a huge relief to outgoing Wrestlers Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Singh, the Delhi Police recommends the cancellation of the case filed by the minor wrestler. According to sources, the Delhi Police has told the court that no corroborative evidence found against the WFI chief.

The Delhi Police has informed the court that cancellation report was submitted to the court based on statements of the girl, father.

The court has put up the matter for further consideration on July 4. On April 28, Delhi Police registered two FIRs against Singh at the Connaught Place Police Station. Singh has denied all the charges and said he will hang himself even if a single allegation is proven against him.

The Delhi Police's Special Investigation Team (SIT) has probed the sexual harassment allegations against the outgoing WFI president and BJP MP Singh. Top wrestlers, Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik and others staged a months-long protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Singh's arrest. As part of investigation, Delhi Police had also taken wrestler Sangeeta Phogat to Singh's official residence to recreate the sequence of events that led to the sexual harassment of which he has been accused.

The protesting wrestlers had Sports Minister Anurag Thakur and agreed to suspend their agitation till June 15 after he assured them that a charge sheet against Singh would be filed by then and WFI elections would be held by the end of the month. The elections are slated for July 14.

Latest India News