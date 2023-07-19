‘Won’t allow OTT platforms to demean Indian culture in the name of creative freedom’: Anurag Thakur

Follow us on Image Source : ANURAG THAKUR/TWITTER Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur on Tuesday said that the government will not allow the Over-the-top (OTT) platforms to demean Indian culture and society under the guise of creative freedom.

During a meeting with representatives of OTT platforms, the Union Minister expressed his displeasure over the overt Western influence and depiction of Indic religions and traditions in bad light through the OTTs. According to the persons attending the meeting, Thakur asked the representatives to come up with their proposed solutions within a fortnight.

The meeting was aimed at implementing a Code of Ethics to enhance content regulation where Thakur raised concerns about the increasing vulgarity, violence, unnecessary woke content, ideological bias and the negative portrayal of Indic religions and traditions in OTT content.

At the meeting, several things were discussed including content regulation, user experience, accessibility for people with disabilities, and the growth and innovation within the sector.

(With agencies input)

