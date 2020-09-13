Image Source : PTI UP history-sheeter Surendra Kalia arrested from Kolkata

History-sheeter Surendra Kalia, who had allegedly staged an attack on himself in Lucknow to get police gunner and had escaped to evade arrest, has been found hiding in Kolkata in West Bengal.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Lucknow, Somen Barma told reporters, "A team has been sent to seek remand of Surendra Kalia from Kolkata. Kalia carries a cash reward of Rs 50,000 on his head. He also ran an extortion racket and took railway contracts."

Kalia was arrested from a hotel in Jadavpur police station area on August 31.

Kolkata Police chanced upon Kalia while conducting a drive to enforce lockdown. He was living in the hotel under the false identity of Surendra Kumar, said Kolkata Police officials.

The Kolkata Police recovered an improvised 9 mm pistol from Surendra's possession and booked him under the Arms Act.

Kalia has over 20 criminal cases against him. He had allegedly staged an attack on himself on July 14 near a hospital in Alambagh area and his private gunner Ramroop Yadav suffered injuries.

Kalia had lodged a police complaint, alleging an attempt on his life at the behest of jailed mafia don-turned politician Dhananjay Singh.

Lucknow Police had lodged an FIR but the ballistic report exposed Kalia's lies testifying that 13 rounds were fired on his vehicle from two weapons, but shells of only one were found from the spot.

Kalia was an associate of mafia don Abhay Singh. His aide Ashish Pandey was killed in a shootout over a railway contract issue by henchmen of Narendra Pahadi in Lucknow in March 2016.

Kalia has also been named in similar shootouts in Lucknow's Charbagh and Hussainganj.

