West Bengal to have Varanasi-like Ganga Aarti: Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

Varanasi-like Ganga Aarti: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed city mayor Firhad Hakim to start preparations for the proposed Ganga Aarti, similar to the one held in Varanasi at Babughat. Banerjee along with cabinet ministers and senior government officials had earlier visited the nearby areas to choose the spot.

She also cautioned pilgrims coming to the state not to pay heed to any rumour or fake news to avoid any untoward incident during the upcoming Gangasagar Mela.

"Since there is no ghat like Varanasi here, Ganga Aarti will be held on a wooden platform. The preparation for it will start on Thursday. Ganga Aarti will be done only after all the preparations are complete," she said adding powerful lights will be installed at the place.

"Do not try to do anything in haste as it may be dangerous..We have made all arrangements for you to ensure a hassle-free Gangasagar Mela. Listen to government announcements, which will be made also be in Hindi. If you want to alert people about certain information, reach out to the police. Police are there to help you," Banerjee said and conveyed her good wishes to the pilgrims who had gathered there from various parts of the country.

Latest India News