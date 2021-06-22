Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE IMAGE Third Covid wave approaching Bengal? Mamata springs into action, constitutes expert committee

Springing into action, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday constituted a 10-member expert committee amid predictions that a third wave of COVID-19 may hit the country soon.

The committee was formed to supervise and monitor the evolving situation and suggest suitable interventions for effective management of the imminent third wave.

"In view of the purported third wave of COVID-19, there is an immediate need to undertake all precautionary steps to prepare our health system in handling potential situations specially regarding pediatric Covid cases. The matter has been discussed and deliberated upon in details and it has been felt imperative to constitute an expert committee to supervise and monitor the evolving situation and suggest suitable interventions for effective management of COVID-19 third wave," an order of the state health ministry read.

The members include IPGMER Professor and OSD (COVID) Dr. GK Dhali, Dr. Maitrayee Banerjee, Dr. Soumitra Ghosh, Dr. Mrinal Kanti Das, Dr. Ashutosh Ghosh, Dr. Abhijeet Chowdhury, Dr. Bibhuti Saha, Dr. Dilip Pal, Dr. Yogiraj Roy, and Dr. Jyotirmoy Pal.

Director, Health Services and Director of Medical Education will be workig along with the expert committee to ensure that all preparatory steps are taken to deal with the third wave of COVID pandemic.

According to the order, the newly-constituted committee will be required to meet at such regular interval as it may deem necessary for executing the various responsibilities relating to assessing the requisite infrastructural, logistical and clinical preparedness for meeting the challenges as may be emerging from the evolving situation.

The committee will make necessary recommendations to the competent authorities as may be required for the purpose, it said.

