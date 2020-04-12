West Bengal joins other states in making face mask mandatory in public spaces

Image Source : PTI A file photo of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

The government of West Bengal on Sunday made the wearing of face mask mandatory in public spaces, joining several other states that have passed a similar order over the last few days.

“Whereas it is critical to adopt all possible measures for saving people from exposure to coronavirus, whereas covering mouth and nose at all times helps prevention and transmission of the virus, whereas mouth and nose should be covered by facial masks or any other available piece of cloth... therefore it is hereby directed that it is mandatory to use this cover always, especially in public spaces," said the state government order.

The administrations of Maharashtra, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh UT and Telangana have also made the mask compulsory.

Also read: MHA hits out at West Bengal govt for allowing religious congregations during lockdown

Latest India News