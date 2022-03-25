Amid governance tussle in WB, Governor Dhankhar says, he has 'brother-sister relation' with Mamata Banerjee

Follow us on Image Source : PTI FILE West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar, who has been in a constant war of words with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Friday said that he and the TMC supremo have a 'brother-sister' relationship.

peaking at the Rajasthan Assembly in Jaipur, Dhankhar added that he has cordial relations with Banerjee.

"Many a times there's tussle due to ignorance...I can only act under the ambit of the constitution...I have cordial relations with CM (Mamata Banerjee), it's like a brother-sister relation," he said.

"It's Governor's prerogative he should be informed about every matter but for 2.5 years I wasn't given information regarding anything," he said, adding, "Although I abide by CM's suggestion on appointments, there were 25 VCs' appointments that were made without my sanction."

He was referring to his earlier allegations against CM Banerjee that vice-chancellors of 25 state universities have been appointed sans his nod as the chancellor.

Dhankhar has been in a scrimmage with CM Banerjee since his appointment in July 2019.

In the most recent development, Hours after West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday described the death of eight people at Rampurhat as horrific and claimed that the state is in the grip of a culture of “violence and lawlessness”, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested him to "refrain from making unwarranted statements". In a letter to Dhankhar, she said his comments are highly unfortunate and unbecoming of a person holding such a dignified constitutional post.

In Jaipur, Dhankhar inaugurated a robotic angioplasty facility at Rajasthan Hospital in Jaipur. The hospital authorities said it is the first such facility in north India. Dhankhar also witnessed a live robotic angioplasty performed by Dr Ravindra Singh Rao, Chairman of the RHL Heart Center.

