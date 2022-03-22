Tuesday, March 22, 2022
     
 Live tv
Breaking
  • Death of 8 persons: Your statements have political overtones supporting other political parties to browbeat Bengal govt, Mamata to governor
  • Two PAF pilots die as training aircraft crashes near Peshawar: Pakistan media
X
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 'Your statements have political overtones,' says, Mamata to Bengal Guv over Birbhum fire tragedy

'Your statements have political overtones,' says, Mamata to Bengal Guv over Birbhum fire tragedy

Eight persons, including two children, died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were gutted in a fire in Rampurhat in Birbhum district, police said.

India TV News Desk Edited by: India TV News Desk
Kolkata Updated on: March 22, 2022 19:55 IST
Mamata Banerjee
Image Source : PTI

Mamata Banerjee

Highlights

  • Refrain from making unwarranted statements: Mamata Banerjee to Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Dhankhar said it indicates that the state is in the grip of a culture of “violence and lawlessness”
  • The Union Home Ministry had also sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident.

Birbhum fire tragedy: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar 'to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow administration to conduct an impartial probe into fire tragedy in Birbhum district.' Eight persons, including two children, died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were gutted in a fire in Rampurhat in Birbhum district, police said.

She also added, "Your statements have political overtones supporting other political parties to browbeat Bengal government."

Describing the death of eight people at Rampurhat as horrific, Dhankhar said it indicates that the state is in the grip of a culture of “violence and lawlessness”. "Horrifying violence and arson orgy Rampurhat Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. The administration is required to rise above partisan interests which in spite of cautions is not being reflected in reality," Dhankhar said in a televised message attached with the tweet.

"This matter is very difficult to resist (observation) that in West Bengal human rights are in decimation and rule of law has capsized," he alleged.

The Union Home Ministry had also sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime.

ALSO READ | West Bengal: 8 charred bodies recovered from burnt houses in Birbhum village; Governor says, 'arson orgy'

 

Latest India News

Russia Ukraine News
Elections 2022

Top News

Latest News