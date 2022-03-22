'Your statements have political overtones,' says, Mamata to Bengal Guv over Birbhum fire tragedy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

Dhankhar said it indicates that the state is in the grip of a culture of “violence and lawlessness”

The Union Home Ministry had also sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident.

Birbhum fire tragedy: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday urged Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar 'to refrain from making unwarranted statements and allow administration to conduct an impartial probe into fire tragedy in Birbhum district.' Eight persons, including two children, died in the early hours of Tuesday after their houses were gutted in a fire in Rampurhat in Birbhum district, police said.

She also added, "Your statements have political overtones supporting other political parties to browbeat Bengal government."

Describing the death of eight people at Rampurhat as horrific, Dhankhar said it indicates that the state is in the grip of a culture of “violence and lawlessness”. "Horrifying violence and arson orgy Rampurhat Birbhum indicates state is in grip of violence culture and lawlessness. The administration is required to rise above partisan interests which in spite of cautions is not being reflected in reality," Dhankhar said in a televised message attached with the tweet.

"This matter is very difficult to resist (observation) that in West Bengal human rights are in decimation and rule of law has capsized," he alleged.

The Union Home Ministry had also sought a report from the West Bengal government on the incident. The move came after a nine-member delegation of BJP MPs from West Bengal met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and sought his intervention and action against the perpetrators of the crime.

