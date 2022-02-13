Mamata dials Tamil Nadu's Stalin over Governors' 'misuse of power', convention of opposition CMs soon

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) The Tamil Nadu CM, after the call, said "I assured her of DMK’s commitment to uphold State autonomy.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday dialed her Tamil Nadu counterpart M K Stalin to discuss the 'Constitutional overstepping and brazen misuse of power by the Governors of non-BJP ruled states. Stalin said that the TMC supremo had suggested a meeting of Opposition CMs.

The telephonic conversation of the two CMs comes after Stalin had said that West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar's act of discontinuing the Assembly is 'without any propriety'. The war of words between the Tamil Nadu CM and the West Bengal governor was parallel to the rift between the governor and Mamata Banerjee.

BJP Leader Amit Malviya slammed CM Stalin, and said, "Is it a suggestion that your misinformed tweet on the alleged impropriety of proroguing WB Assembly was based on this misleading call?"

Stalin's tiff with TN governor

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin had earlier accused Governor R N Ravi of not doing his Constitutional duty of immediately forwarding the state's anti-NEET Bill to the Centre for getting Presidential assent. Stalin said the Governor should have immediately forwarded the Bill to the President to get his assent. However, the Governor did not do his Constitutional duty, the Chief Minister alleged. Hence, Stalin said he visited Ravi on November 27, 2021 and urged him to send the Bill to the Centre. Stalin said a Supreme Court judgment that upheld NEET was cited by Raj Bhavan in a press note on return of the Bill to the government.

Non-BJP CMs' row with PM

Non-BJP ruled states-Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan and Telangana--have already expressed their protest against the proposed amendments to the All India Services (Cadre) Rules, 1954, with the respective Chief Ministers writing to the PM on the issue.

The union government has proposed an amendment to the IAS (Cadre) Rules, 1954, which would enable it to post IAS officers on central deputation, bypassing reservations of state governments.

