We want 'One Nation, One Education', not 'One Nation, One Election': Kejriwal targets BJP

Follow us on Image Source : AAP/X Kejriwal holds a party rally in poll-bound Haryana.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday targeted Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over 'One Nation, One Election' while addressing an event in Bhiwani, Haryana, saying the BJP has come up with a new gimmick 'One Nation, One Election'.

"What will we get from one election or 10 elections or 12 elections... We want 'One Nation, One Education'. Everyone should get the same level of education... We don't want 'One Nation, One Election'... We don't care if there is one election or 1000 elections..," he asserted.

The Delhi CM questioned the rationale behind the 'One nation, One election' concept, wondering what the common man will get from such an arrangement.

"What is important for the country? One Nation One Election Or One Nation One Education (Rich or poor, equal good education for all). One Nation One Treatment (Rich or poor, equal treatment for all) "What will the common man get from One Nation One Election?" he posted on X in Hindi.

The Centre on Saturday notified an eight-member high-level committee to examine and make recommendations at the earliest on the issue of holding simultaneous elections to the Lok Sabha, state assemblies, municipalities and panchayats.

Kejriwal, who visited Haryana's Bhiwani along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann for a party programme, also said that like Delhi and Punjab, said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will provide free and world-class education and free power in Haryana too.

Khattar sahab. We provide free and world-class education, free and world-class treatment in Delhi. We provide free and 24-hour electricity and water. We have started all these works in Punjab also. And the public is very happy with these facilities. Soon the people of Haryana will also get its benefits," Kejriwal wrote on X in another post in a reference to Khattar's 'freebie' remark.

A day earlier, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, without naming anyone, had laid emphasis on the BJP government's commitment to self-reliance rather than offering freebies.

Haryana will go to polls next year.

