WATCH: Under-construction pillar falls on pedestrian in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, leaves him seriously injured

A person sustained serious injuries after an under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur fell on him while he was passing by from below. The horrific video tweeted by news agency ANI shows two men walking by before getting hit by the collapse. While one man got hit but managed to escape the impact, the other passerby fell on the road after the pillar fell on him.

#WATCH | An under-construction pillar in a market in Rajasthan's Bharatpur, collapses on a pedestrian passing by from below (16.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/N4knEBRU65 — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2020

According to ANI, Police informed that there was some construction work going on in a shop due to which the pillar might have collapsed. T

he cops, who were investigating the incident, said that the column fell from the third floor. "One person sustained serious injuries & has been sent to the hospital for treatment. We are trying to speak with the owner of the shop."

