  4. Varun Gandhi takes 'muft ki revdi' swipe at govt with list of defaulters

The prime minister stirred a debate recently by criticising some political parties for offering "muft ki revdi" for electoral gains.

Paras Bisht Edited By: Paras Bisht @ParasBisht15 New Delhi Updated on: August 06, 2022 14:45 IST
Image Source : PTI BJP MP Varun Gandhi pays tribute to his father Sanjay Gandhi on his 42nd death anniversary, in New Delhi.

Highlights

  • BJP MP Varun Gandhi takes a swipe at govt over PM Modi's "muft ke revdi" comment
  • Gandhi said loans up to Rs 10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen were waived in the last five years
  • PM stirred a debate by criticising some political parties for offering freebies for electoral gains

BJP MP Varun Gandhi took a swipe at the government on Saturday over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "muft ke revdi" (freebies) comment, saying loans up to Rs 10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen were waived in the last five years. Mehul Choksi and Rishi Agarwal top the list of those who received "muft ki revdi", Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi, sharing a government reply in Parliament about the top 10 defaulter firms.

Choksi and Agarwal are associated with two of those firms.

"The same Parliament that expects the poor to express thanks at receiving five kg grains also says bad loans of Rs 10 lakh crore of corrupt businessmen have been waived in the last five years. Who has the first right over the government treasury?" Gandhi asked.

