BJP's Varun Gandhi takes dig at Centre over biggest bank fraud case

Targeting his own party's government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Friday slammed the Centre over the bank frauds. He took a veiled jibe at the BJP-led central government and shared a post on Twitter.

Gandhi said in Hindi, "Vijay Mallya: 9000 crores Nirav Modi: 14000 crores Rishi Agarwal: 23000 crores. Today, when every day about 14 people are dying by suicide in the country under the burden of debt. A 'strong government' is expected to take 'strong action' on this super corrupt system."

The Pilibhit MP was referring to a bank fraud case in which CBI has booked ABG Shipyard Ltd and its former chairman and managing director Rishi Kamlesh Agarwal along with others for allegedly cheating a consortium of banks led by State Bank of India of over Rs 22,842 crore.

Gandhi, of late, has been voicing views seen to be critical of the central government's handling of issues like economy and agriculture.

