Will Om Prakash Rajbhar return to BJP fold after failed alliance with SP in Uttar Pradesh?

After the dust-biting debacle in Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the Om Prakash Rajbhar-led Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) is likely to return to the fold of the ruling BJP-led alliance in the state, sources said.

The SBSP, led by former state minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, had fought the 2017 election in alliance with the BJP. Om Prakash Rajbhar had even served as a minister in the Yogi Adityanath-led cabinet till 2019, before he was sacked for 'anti-alliance activities'.

The SBSP then fought the 2022 Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh in alliance with the Samajwadi Party.

Now, after the BJP won a majority in the election and returned to power in Uttar Pradesh, it is being said that the SBSP is likely to return to the National Democratic Alliance. He may even get a ministerial berth.

On Friday evening, Om Prakash Rajbhar reportedly met BJP leaders Amit Shah, Sunil Bansal and Dharmendra Pradhan for about an hour. There is no confirmation yet on whether the SBSP will be re-joining the BJP's alliance or not.

