UP CM Yogi Adityanath declares public holidays on November 10, 19 for Chhath, Kartik Purnima

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday announced public holidays on 'Chhath' (November 10) and 'Kartik Purnima' (November 19).

According to the government spokesman, the chief minister has directed the authorities to ensure that people do not face any problem in getting permission to organize fairs since it was an "integral part of our culture and tradition".

He cited the example of 'Panchkosi' and 'Chaudah Kosi parikrama', which will start in Ayodhya on November 14. He added that a large number of devotees participate in fairs of Kartik month, including Chhath Mahaparv. "In such a situation, systematic arrangements should be made for cleanliness, security, lighting, parking, and drinking water on the ghats," he said.

"Garhmukteshwar fair will be organized in Hapur, Dev Deepawali in Varanasi on November 19, and Dadri fair in Ballia. Similarly, various fairs are scheduled in Etah, Bareilly, Kanpur, and Rae Bareli," the spokesman said.

Yogi Adityanath has also asked concerned officials to set up night shelters given the dip in temperature.

"Very cold weather is expected this year. Nodal officers should be appointed. Police, in association with local municipal bodies, should ensure that not a single person sleeps on footpaths, crossroads, or under any statue," he said.

