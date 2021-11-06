'Baba-Babua': War of words erupts between Akhilesh Yadav and CM Yogi Adityanath

Follow us on Image Source : PTI IMAGES Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav engaged in a war of words on Saturday when the CM said, "Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega".

Yogi Adityanath, during his visit at Etawah, took a jibe at the rival parties as he asked the supporters to ensure that the people who were in home isolation should stay there during the polls as well.

"I had come here twice during Corona. But people of other parties were in home isolation, at home when you were in a crisis. They should stay there even during polls. They need to be answered just like that. Tell them, "Babua, ye Twitter hi vote bhi de dega," the CM said.

Earlier, the SP chief said that "Baba Mukhya Mantri should not contest an assembly seat, he is already on his way out," referring to the CM.

​"Now, 'Baba Mukhyamantri' should not contest the elections. He is going (out). Now, what has to be done with a person who is going out," he said. Asked whether he will be contesting the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Yadav said the decision is for the party to make but indicated he is not averse to the idea.

Time now to act not only against criminals but their protectors too: Yogi

Yogi Adityanath also warned of strict action against not only criminals but also those shielding and sheltering them, saying they retard the state’s progress.

"The patrons of criminals want to hinder the development of the state. The time has come now for taking strict action against not only criminals but also their patrons so that the crime and criminals both could be kept in check," Yogi said while addressing a public meeting here after inaugurating Central Jail.

Alleging that the public money earlier was spent on constructing boundary walls of graveyards, the chief minister said the same money now is used on people's welfare and the state’s development.

"During earlier governments, the benefits of government schemes were limited to a family. The mafia elements used to eat into the rights of the people but for me, 25 crore people of the state are my family and the benefits of government schemes are directly reaching them," he said.

Yogi also gave an account of the benefits of different schemes extended to the people of Etawah. Adityanath inaugurated the newly built Central jail which can lodge up to 2,000 prisoners. It was built for Rs 272.31 lakh.

(with agencies inputs)

