UP Govt to deploy MBBS students on Covid duty

Image Source : PTI Fourth and fifth-year students who MBBS exams are cancelled will be put on covid duty in UP

In an emergency move, the Yogi Adityanath government has decided to include students of the fourth and fifth year in MBBS in Covid management. This is a result of the second coronavirus in UP that has affected several doctors and health professionals. The decision has been taken following the cancellation of the MBBS examinations.

"These students will now be deployed on Covid duties and this will ease the pressure on doctors to a considerable extent," said a government spokesman.

Apart from this, private labs and hospitals are also expected to be acquired in order to increase the medical infrastructure in the state to cope with increasing Covid cases.

On Tuesday, Lucknow alone recorded more than 5000 cases. Several hospitals in Lucknow and other parts of UP are getting converted into Covid facilities. Hospitals Mayo and Hind in Lucknow, Rama Hospital in Kanpur, and United Hospital in Prayagraj will transform into covid facilities.

The number of beds will also be increased by 300 in Balrampur Hospital out of which 215 will have facilities for oxygen and 40 will have ventilators.

Read More: Yogi Adityanath directs UP health department to urgently acquire Remdesivir injections from Ahmedabad

Latest India News