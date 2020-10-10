Jammu and Kashmir issues guidelines for Unlock 5.0. Check details

Image Source : PTI Unlock 5.0: J&K government announces guidelines

As the government of Jammu and Kashmir has issued fresh guidelines for unlock 5.0, Secretary Disaster Management, Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction and Member Secretary State Executive Committee, Simrandeep Singh on Friday gave details about the allowed and not allowed activities. Addressing a press conference, the Secretary said the government has permitted several activities, however, all COVID norms shall be followed to keep infection at bay.

The government has permitted the opening of cinema halls, theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools, bars in restaurants, hotels etc., entertainment parks and similar places, coaching centres from October 15 with 50 per cent capacity

The government has also raised the number of pilgrims for the holy cave shrine of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Ji per day from 5,000 to 7,000. The decision on the number of pilgrims local/ outside UT to allow would be decided by the CEO shrine board

Schools, colleges, higher education institutions including Anganwari centres shall remain closed till October 31 whereas online/ distance mode studies will continue

Fifty per cent teaching non-teaching staff is permitted for online teaching purposes in areas outside containment zones

Students of classes 9th to 12th are permitted to visit the school on a voluntary basis for taking guidance in areas outside containment zones

The Skill or Entrepreneurship training will be permitted in National Skill Training Institutes, ITls or other training centres registered with the National Skill Development Mission or JK Skill Mission

National Institute for Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD), Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IE) and their training providers will also be permitted, as per the SOP already issued in this regard by the Ministry of Health

Higher Education Institutions will be permitted only for research scholars (Ph.D.) and PG students in Science and technical streams requiring lab/experimental works from 15th October 2020. The Head of Higher Education Institutions will satisfy herself/himself that there is a genuine requirement of research scholars (Ph.D.) and PG students in the science and technology stream for laboratory/ experimental works

Coaching centres/institutions shall be permitted to run classes, outside the containment zones only from October 15 up to 50 per cent capacity of the centres, strictly as per the SOP issued by the Ministry of Education

Shops in malls as well as in the limits of Municipal Corporations will remain open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m

There will be no restrictions on the entry of passengers, returnees or travelers coming to Jammu and Kashmir whether, by road, rail, or air but COVID-19 Antigen Tests are mandatory. The travellers will undergo 14-day home quarantine if they have a valid contactable phone and Aarogya Setu app in their mobile telephones

The protocol for the management of COVID positive persons will be followed

In the wake of the COVID-19 situation, all districts of Kashmir province and nine districts of Jammu region have been declared as Orange Zones

The Kishtwar district has been designated as Green Zone. However, Lakhanpur Containment Zone in Kathua district and Jawahar Tunnel area on either side will fall in the Red Zone category

Bars in restaurants/hotels etc, entertainment parks and similar places and swimming pools being used for training of sportspersons will also reopen from October 15 as per the SOPs of the concerned Ministries

The Business to Business exhibitions can start from October 15 as per the Union Ministry of Commerce SOP

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other gatherings and congregations have already been permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons

The Government ordered that gathering in closed spaces (indoor) will be permitted to a maximum of 50 per cent of the hall capacity subject to a ceiling of 200 persons from October 15

In open spaces, physical distancing, wearing of masks and use of hand sanitisers are mandatory

All these activities have been permitted only outside the Containment Zones

The Government has raised the limit of pilgrims to Mata Vaishno Devi Ji shrine up to 7,000 a day from October 15. However, the government has entrusted the task of fixing the ceiling for pilgrims from outside Jammu and Kashmir to the CEO of the Shrine Board

Religious processions and large religious gatherings will remain strictly prohibited

Meanwhile, movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. while persons with co-morbidities, pregnant women and children with 10 years of age shall stay at home except for health purposes

