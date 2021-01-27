Image Source : PTI/ FILE Tripura: Section 144 imposed in Agartala Municipal Corporation area

Restrictions under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) have been imposed in the Agartala Municipal Corporation area in Tripura, due to ongoing agitation of the Joint Movement Committee of 10323 (a group of terminated teachers).

As per the prohibitory order issued on Tuesday by Dr Shailesh K Yadav, District Magistrate and Collector, the prohibition will remain in force for a period of 24 hours with effect from 6 am of today. Section 144 of CrPC prohibits the gathering of four or more people in an area.

There was a likelihood of violent activities and apprehension of danger to human life and public property, in the view of which this order has been passed ex-parte addressed to the public in general and agitators of Joint Movement Committee of 10323 in particular.

"I am satisfied that immediate prevention and speedy remedy is desirable and that there is sufficient ground for imposing restrictions on movement in Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) area to prevent danger to human life, public property and tranquillity," said District Magistrate.

However, this prohibitory order will not be applicable to the movement of the military, paramilitary force and state police personnel engaged in maintenance of law and order, movement of the members of public authorised by the SP (W) and SDM of Sadar Sub-Division, movement of government servants for discharging official duties and movement of patients requiring medical treatment.

Any person violating this order will be liable to be prosecuted under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

(With ANI inputs)

