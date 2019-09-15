11 killed as tourist boat capsizes in Godavari river; Andhra Pradesh CM announces compensation

Image Source : T RAGHAVAN Tourist boat capsizes in Godavari river

Eleven people killed as a boat run by the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation capsized in the Godavari river in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday with 61 people on board. Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 10 lakh compensation to the families of the deceased.

He had ordered stoppage of the boat services immediately in the wake of boat tragedy.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh tourism minister Sri Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao will soon be reaching the spot.

According to the sources, one NDRF and SDF teams each have rushed to the spot. Atleast 25 people have been are rescued and eleven dead bodies have been recovered so far by the teams.

7 dead bodies recovered so far. @NDRFHQ and #SDRF teams at spot. Report suggests that around 25 rescued so far, 29 people still missing.

This is visuals of the boat earlier today later the same boat capsized.

"We are trying to ascertain the details," East Godavari District Superintendent of Police Adnan Nayeem Asmi said.

The chief minister had also directed the officials to form an expert committee to suggest guidelines in this regard.

The boat started off for the picturesque Papikondalu, a prime tourist destination, from Gandi Pochamma Temple near Devipatnam and it capsized near Kachhuluru, the sources said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Extremely pained by the capsizing of a boat in Andhra Pradesh’s East Godavari. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Rescue operations are currently underway at the site of the tragedy."

While union minister Rajnath Singh tweeted, "Deeply anguished at the loss of precious lives due to capsizing of a boat in East Godavari, Andhra Pradesh. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the deceased."

State Chief Secretary L V Subrahmanyam has spoken to East Godavari District Collector Muralidhar Reddy and enquired about the incident.

The Chief Secretary directed that a helicopter be pressed into service to trace the boat mishap victims.

Police and other rescue teams have started off from East and West Godavari districts to reach the spot of the accident, but it could take some time for them to reach there because of the swollen state of the river, official sources said.

