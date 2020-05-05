There may never be a COVID-19 vaccine, WHO coronavirus expert says

Even as researchers and scientists across the world scramble to develop vaccines for COVID-19, a World Health Organisation (WHO) envoy is cautioning that there may never be one, according to a new report. Dr. David Nabarro, who also serves as a professor of global health at Imperial College London, in an interview with CNN, gave startling signs for the possibility of the scenario.

There are some viruses that we still do not have vaccines against," Nabarro, WHO's COVID1-9 special envoy, was quoted as saying by CNN. "We can't make an absolute assumption that a vaccine will appear at all, or if it does appear, whether it will pass all the tests of efficacy and safety."

"It's absolutely essential that all societies everywhere get themselves into a position where they are able to defend against the coronavirus as a constant threat and to be able to go about social life and economic activity with the virus in our midst," Nabarro told CNN.

According to the CNN report, "worst-case possibility: that no vaccine is ever developed." In this outcome, the public's hopes are repeatedly raised and then dashed, the report further said.

Meanwhile, researchers across the world are experimenting to find a drug or vaccine that proves effective against the deadly virus. Scientists are looking at anti-Ebola drug remdesivir while also using the convalescent plasma therapy on infected patients. Hydroxychloroquine has also been touted as a potential "game-changer" by US President Donald Trump.

