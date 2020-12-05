Terrorists hideout busted in Kashmir's Baramulla, huge cache of arms and ammunition recovered

Image Source : MANZOOR MIR, INDIA TV Terrorists hideout busted in Kashmir.

Security forces on Saturday busted a militant hideout in between Shripora and Naribal area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition. On the basis of specific information about one hideout of the terrorists, between Shirpora and Naribal, Baramulla police along with CRPF 53,176 BN launched CASO and during search operation one hideout was busted.

Incriminating items were recovered from the hideout

2 UBGL Grenades One Chinese Grenade Some medicines One blanket some incriminating documents were recovered

In this regard case a FIR (No. 53/ 20 US 4/5 Explosive act) was registered in Police Station Chandoosa and investigations started.

ALSO READ | J&K: Pakistani Rangers open fire on forward posts, villages in Kathua district

Latest India News