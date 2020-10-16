'Don't be afraid, nobody will shoot': Dramatic video of Indian Army prodding a terrorist to surrender in J&K

Image Source : INDIA TV The surrendered terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmed Bhat.

A video released by the Indian Army on Friday showed dramatic moments of a terrorist surrendering before the security forces during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam. The surrendered terrorist has been identified as Jahangir Ahmed Bhat.

"Koi goli nahi chalaega (Nobody will shoot)," the video showed an Army officer saying while prodding Bhat to surrender. “Son, don’t get frightened. Mistakes happen,” the officer went on to add. Bhatt, believed to be in his early 20s, was later seen walking towards the Army jawan with both hands up after being assured of no harm. He had reportedly joined a terror group recently. Security forces recovered an AK-47 assault rifle from him.

Earlier, a fierce exchange of fire took place in Budgam's Chadoora between security forces and terrorists.

Meanwhile, Bhatt's father thanked the Indian Army for making his son shun terrorism and join the mainstream.

In another related development, the Jammu and Kashmir police have arrested six terrorist associates who had provided logistic support to militants for carrying out attacks on security forces in August. The attack had left five personnel dead and several others injured. Special investigation teams used technology as well as human intelligence to identify a few suspects. The teams subsequently launched a series of raids in Chadoora, Budgam, Nowgam and other areas of Srinagar and picked up around a dozen suspects for questioning.

Two police personnel were killed while another was injured in a militant attack on August 14 at Gulshan Nagar Nowgam while one CRPF personnel was killed in an attack at Kaisermullah in Chadoora. In both the attacks, militants had snatched the weapons of the slain security forces personnel. Two CRPF personnel were killed in another attack close to the national highway on October 5 while four other personnel sustained injuries.

