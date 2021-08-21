Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from Sep 1, theatres from Monday. Details

Follow us on Image Source : PTI View at a Traffic jam at GST road after partial relaxation of COVID-19 lockdown in Chennai.

Tamil Nadu government on Saturday further eased Covid restrictions in the state and announced schools for classes 9-12 with 50 per cent capacity can reopen from September 1.

In addition to this, all colleges in the state can function from September 1 on a rotational basis with vaccinated teaching & non-teaching staff.

The government has allowed theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Aug 23 (Monday) and shops to operate till 10 pm.

Among other relaxations, IT-related organisations can function with 100 per cent workforce.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) remains at 1.2 per cent and the number of RT-PCR tests conducted was around 1.50 lakh a day.

"The number of daily virus infections have been on the declining trend but we have not reduced the testing of samples (in Tamil Nadu)," an official said.

ALSO READ | Tamil Nadu to screen students within a week of reopening

Latest India News