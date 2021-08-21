Saturday, August 21, 2021
     
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen for classes 9-12 from Sep 1, theatres from Monday. Details

In addition to this, all colleges in the state can function from September 1 on a rotational basis with vaccinated teaching & non-teaching staff.

New Delhi Updated on: August 21, 2021 19:59 IST
Tamil Nadu government on Saturday further eased Covid restrictions in the state and announced schools for classes 9-12 with 50 per cent capacity can reopen from September 1.

The government has allowed theatres to reopen with 50 per cent capacity from Aug 23 (Monday) and shops to operate till 10 pm.

Among other relaxations, IT-related organisations can function with 100 per cent workforce.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) remains at 1.2 per cent and the number of RT-PCR tests conducted was around 1.50 lakh a day.

"The number of daily virus infections have been on the declining trend but we have not reduced the testing of samples (in Tamil Nadu)," an official said.

