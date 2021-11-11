Thursday, November 11, 2021
     
Tamil Nadu rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy showers in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu

Earlier on Wednesday, the Tamil Nadu Revenue and Disaster Management Minister KKSSR Ramachandran informed that the death toll due to heavy rainfall in the state stands at 12.

Chennai Updated on: November 11, 2021 8:57 IST
Image Source : PTI.

People wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain at KM Garden in in Chennai. 

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over a few districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours. "These districts are Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram," the statement said. The department also predicted moderate rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli and Thenkasi districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry within the next three hours, the statement added. Meanwhile, schools in Coimbatore also remained closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department.

 

 

 

 

 

Live updates :IMD predicts heavy rain in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu

  • Nov 11, 2021 8:57 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Strong winds to prevail, extremely heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in 6 districts: Dy DG, IMD-Chennai

    The Depression over southwest Bay of Bengal lies about 140 km southeast of Chennai, to cross between north Tamil Nadu-south Andhra Pradesh around Chennai by today evening. Strong winds to prevail, extremely heavy to heavy rainfall likely to occur in six districts: Deputy Director-General, IMD-Chennai.

  • Nov 11, 2021 8:13 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai

    Tamil Nadu: Incessant rain causes water-logging at several parts of Chennai.

     

  • Nov 11, 2021 7:47 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Extremely heavy rainfall expected at one or two places in Chennai on November 11: IMD Chennai

    Balachandran, Deputy Director General, IMD-Chennai, said, "On November 11, extremely heavy rainfall is expected at one or two places in Chennai, Salem, Vellore, Tirupattur, Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai districts." He further said, "The low-pressure area over southeast Bay of Bengal is likely to concentrate into a Depression and cross north Tamil Nadu and south Andhra Pradesh coast between Karaikal and Sriharikota around Cuddalore by the evening of November 11."

     

     

  • Nov 11, 2021 7:40 AM (IST) Posted by Sheenu Sharma

    Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain likely to occur at isolated places in some districts of Tamil Nadu: IMD

    Thunderstorm with heavy to very heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram districts of Tamil Nadu within next three hours (issued at 3:55 am): IMD

