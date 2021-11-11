Tamil Nadu rains LIVE UPDATES: IMD predicts heavy showers in Chennai, Kanchipuram, Thiruvallur, Chengalpattu

Follow us on Image Source : PTI. People wade through a waterlogged street following heavy rain at KM Garden in in Chennai.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Chennai on Thursday predicted thunderstorms with heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places over a few districts of Tamil Nadu within the next three hours. "These districts are Thiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu and Kanchipuram," the statement said. The department also predicted moderate rain at isolated places over Cuddalore, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Thiruvannamalai, Kanyakumari, Thirunelveli and Thenkasi districts of Tamilnadu and Puducherry within the next three hours, the statement added. Meanwhile, schools in Coimbatore also remained closed on Wednesday in wake of the red alert issued by the weather department.

