Grenade hurled at market in Srinagar; one civilian dead, several injured

Sunday, March 06, 2022
     
The condition of those injured is said to be stable, the police said. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

Manzoor Mir Reported by: Manzoor Mir
Srinagar Updated on: March 06, 2022 17:33 IST
Image Source : PTI

Highlights

  • A grenade was hurled at Srinagar's Amira Kadal market.
  • The Amira Kadal market is located at Srinagar's popular Hari Nagar High street.
  • Several people have been injured including the police personnel. One civilian has died.

A civilian lost his life in Srinagar, after a grenade attack in the Amira Kadal market area. Several others, including police personnel, have been injured. The attack was done by suspected militants and was aimed at security officials. 

The Amira Kadal market is located at Srinagar's popular Hari Nagar High street. All the injured have been shifted to hospital, the police said.

The condition of those injured is said to be stable, the police added. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

