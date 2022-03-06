Grenade hurled at market in Srinagar; one civilian dead, several injured

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Grenade hurled at market in Srinagar, several injured including police personnel

A civilian lost his life in Srinagar, after a grenade attack in the Amira Kadal market area. Several others, including police personnel, have been injured. The attack was done by suspected militants and was aimed at security officials.

The Amira Kadal market is located at Srinagar's popular Hari Nagar High street. All the injured have been shifted to hospital, the police said.

The condition of those injured is said to be stable, the police added. Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off to nab the attackers.

