Follow us on Image Source : ANI J&K: Terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in Srinagar's Khwaja Bazar

Terrorists hurled a grenade on security forces at Khwaja Bazar in the Nowhatta area of Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar on Friday.

In the incident, two shops were reportedly damaged. However, no injury or casualties have been reported.

So far no terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

More details awaited.

Latest India News