Preparations in full swing at Mumbai's Shivaji Park for Uddhav Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray is set to take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra at 6:40 pm today. The swearing-in ceremony will be held at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, which is situated at a ten-minute walk distance from the Shiv Sena Bhavan. With his swearing-in, Uddhav Thackeray will become the first from the Thackeray family to sit on the throne of Maharashtra's chief minister.

On Wednesday, the Bombay High Court had raised security concerns over Thackeray's oath-taking ceremony at the Shivji Park. Holding such functions at a public ground should not become a regular feature, the court had said. You (authorities) have to also consider security aspect. You cannot put everybody's lives at risk, the court said. The park will not be available on Wednesday and Thursday for public use, the court said.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in full swing for the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray at the Shivaji Park.

Around 2000 police personnel will be deployed at Shivaji Park for the swearing-in ceremony.

"Adequate number of police personnel will be deployed at the venue as thousands of people are expected to attend the event," a senior Shivaji Park police station officer said.

Image Source : PTI Security checks at Shivaji Park

Police personnel in civil clothes will be deployed, he said, adding that drones and CCTV cameras will be used to monitor the crowd. Senior police officers, including joint commissioner of police (law and order) Vinoy Choube, reviewed the security preparations at the venue on Wednesday, the official said.

Officials also discussed issues such as vehicular parking for invitees and VIPs along with traffic management, he added.

National leaders cutting across party lines are being invited for the oath-taking ceremony. Congress president Sonia Gandhi, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and DMK leader M K Stalin have been invited for the event.

The Sena has also invited some 400 farmers, including members of families of agriculturists who committed suicide, party MP Vinayak Raut said.

Situated in Dadar, Shivaji Park is the largest park in the city. Shivaji Park has witnessed a number of political and social gatherings in the past. Not just the political happenings, the 113,000 square metres (28 acres) open space is renowned as the cradle of Indian cricket. Shivaji Park is considered a platform of opportunities for athletes and sportspersons to excel in their sports careers. Shivaji Park has nets for cricket, a court for tennis, ground for Mallakhamba and much more.

Also Read | Mumbai's Shivaji Park — venue for Uddhav's swearing-in ceremony and its political significance

Also Read | Posters featuring Bal Thackeray, Indira Gandhi surface in Mumbai​

​