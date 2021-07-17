NCP chief Sharad Pawar meets PM Narendra Modi in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : ANI/TWITTER Sharad Pawar meets PM Modi

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Saturday met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. According to the details, the meeting between Pawar and PM Modi lasted for nearly an hour. The information regarding their meeting was given the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on Twitter.

Earlier on Thursday, Sharad Pawar had called on Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, a meeting coming days ahead of the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament and in the backdrop of controversial remarks made by state Congress head Nana Patole.

The meeting took place at 'Varsha', the CM's official residence in south Mumbai.

Pawar is a Rajya Sabha member and his party is a key constituent of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which is led by Thackeray's Shiv Sena. Congress is the third ally in the MVA.

The monsoon session of Parliament will commence from July 19 and continue till August 13.

