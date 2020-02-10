Shaheen Bagh protests: SC to hear pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters

Image Source : PTI SC to hear pleas seeking removal of anti-CAA protesters from Shaheen Bagh

Supreme Court on Monday will hear pleas seeking removal of anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters from Delhi's Shaheen Bagh area.

Earlier on Friday, the Supreme Court had said that it would take up on Monday the two public interest litigations (PIL) seeking directions to the Central government for laying down guidelines relating to restrictions for holding protests leading to obstruction to public places.

A two-judge bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul and also comprising Justice KM Joseph on Friday said that they will take up the matter on February 10.

"We do understand that there is a problem," the apex court had said after advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi said that this court should pass appropriate directions to the concerned authorities as far as the protestors in Shaheen Bagh is concerned.

The PIL, filed by Dr Nand Kishore Garg and Amit Sahni through their lawyer Shashank Deo Sudhi earlier last week, sought appropriate directions to the Centre and others for removal of protesters from Shaheen Bagh near Kalindi Kunj.

It said that people in Shaheen Bagh are illegally protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) 2019, by blocking the common and public road connecting Delhi to Noida.

Also Read | Raj Thackeray warns befitting reply to rallies against CAA and NRC

Also Read | Shaheen Bagh's anti-CAA protest echoes among Delhi's voters, indicate exit polls​