UP government readies Ram Van Gaman Marg, Check route

The Uttar Pradesh government has finalised the draft of the proposed 'Ram Van Gaman Marg'. The Ram Van Gaman Marg is a project that seeks to retrace the path believed to have been taken by Lord Ram on his way to exile with Sita and brother Lakshman.

According to UP's Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, the much-awaited draft has been prepared by the Public Works Department. He added that the distribution of compensation for the acquired land has been done.

The route will be developed till Chitrakoot via Sultanpur, Pratapgarh, Shringverpur Dham, Manjhanpur and Rajapur. The distance from Ayodhya to Chitrakoot is about 210 km.

The alignment of NH-731 has been approved by the Centre, which has a total length of 112 km, and this 112 km is to be developed under three packages.

After the development of road packages, strategic and economic development of the region will be done fast. Direct access to Shringverpur Dham of Kaushambhi district will be achieved with the use of the pre-built bridge on the Ganga River.

