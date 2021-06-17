'Princess Park' in Ayodhya, being built by UP govt and South Korea, likely to open on Diwali

Follow us on Image Source : PTI 'Princess Park' is expected to be inaugurated during Diwali later this year, says the outgoing South Korean envoy to India.

In an interesting development, the Uttar Pradesh government and South Korea are building a 'Princess Park' in Ayodhya, South Korean outgoing envoy Shin Bongkil has revealed.

The park is expected to be inaugurated during Diwali later this year, the envoy said.

Speaking about the special relationship between Koreans and Ayodhya, the envoy said the park is being built in memory of Queen Huh Hwang-ok who hailed from Ayodhya.

Further revealing the facts, the envoy said around 10% of Koreans hailed from the clan of King Kim Suro who married the Ayodhya princess when she visited Korea somewhere around 2000 years ago.

Adding more into India-South Korea relations, the outgoing envoy Bong-kil said, "It was a great privilege to serve in this country. Under the leadership of PM Modi, it will achieve top-3 (position) in world. With 2nd COVID wave, India suffered lot but I believe that this crisis can't deter the rise of India."

"Ties between Korea & India have never been better. World suffered due to COVID but my President & PM Modi share a special relationship. You (Indians) are much advanced vaccine-wise & have even developed your own COVID19 vaccine," he concluded.

