Ram Mandir construction update: Lord Ram's idol to be installed in Ram Temple by January 2024, says Trust

Image Source : PTI Stones slabs meant for the last phase of the foundation of the Ram Mandir are seen in the foreground at the site of the Ram Mandir construction, in Ayodhya.

An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore will be incurred to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya

The ground floor of Ram Mandir will be ready by December 2023

The trust has also decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers

Ram Temple construction: The ground floor of Ram Mandir will be ready by December 2023 and after 15 days around 14 January 2024, Lord Ram will be installed in the temple, said Champat Rai, General Secretary, Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

An estimated cost of Rs 1,800 crore will be incurred to build the Ram temple in Ayodhya, officials of the trust responsible for the construction of the structure has said.

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, formed on the Supreme Court's orders for the construction of the temple, approved its rules and manual after a marathon meeting here on Sunday.

At the meeting held at the Faizabad Circuit House, the trust members also unanimously decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers in the temple complex.

The trust has estimated an expenditure of Rs 1,800 crore for the construction of the Ram temple only, based on a report filed by experts.

The general secretary of the trust, Champat Rai, said after long contemplation and suggestions from everyone concerned, the rules and bye-laws of the trust were finalised at the meeting.

The trust has also decided to make space for idols of prominent Hindu seers and the main characters from the Ramayana period in the temple complex, he added.

Rai said 14 of the 15 trust members attended the meeting.

Construction committee chairman Nripendra Mishra, trust chairman Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, treasurer Govind Dev Giri, member Udupi Peethadheeshwar Vishwatirtha Prasannacharya, Dr Anil Mishra, Mahant Dinendra Das, Kameshwar Chaupal and ex-officio member District Magistrate Nitish Kumar were among those who were present physically, while Keshav Parasharan, Yugpurush Parmanand, Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra and ex-officio member state Principal Secretary, Home, Sanjay Kumar participated virtually.

(With inputs from PTI)

