Rajasthan: Sub-inspector suspended for sacrificing goat at family function in Baran

A sub-inspector from Kota district was suspended on Friday with disciplinary action initiated against him in nearby Baran district after a video of him sacrificing a goat was criticised on social media, officials said.

A 54-second video of the policeman chopping off the neck of a male goat was tagged on a Twitter handle two days ago and people associated with animal welfare organisations claimed that the man in the video was Bhanwar Singh, SHO of Deoli-Manjhi police station in Kota district.

Based on the video, Kota Rural SP Sharad Choudhary had on Thursday ordered an inquiry into the matter to be conducted by Circle Officer (CO) of Sangod Rameshwar Parihar.

On the bases of a preliminary inquiry report, the SHO was suspended and disciplinary action as well as registration of case under relevant sections ordered against him, the SP added.

According to the report, the incident occurred on February 19 when the SHO was on leave to attend the tonsure ceremony of his grandson at his native place under Kasbathana police station of Baran district.

A goat was sacrificed that day at a temple in Paradva village under Kasbathana area where the ceremony was organised, the CO said in the inquiry.

However, the SHO of Kasbathana police station Bhagwan Das expressed ignorance on the order and inquiry report against the suspended SHO till Friday evening saying that an investigation into the matter is still underway.

